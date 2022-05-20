Netflix share exciting news about future seasons of ‘Heartstopper’

Netflix have just announced the very exciting news that their hit new teen rom-com series, Heartstopper, has been renewed for seasons two and three.

“We were overjoyed with the global reaction to Heartstopper and can’t wait to continue the story with two more seasons. Watch this space!” gushed Heartstopper writer and illustrator Alice Oseman.

The beloved queer teen Netflix show is based on a series of graphic novels writen by Oseman, who also served at a writer and an executive producer for the adaptation, which premiered on the streaming service last month.

Heartstopper is the story of Charlie and Nick who meet at an all-boys school, become friends, and quickly discover a romance is blossoming between them. Over the series Charlie and Nick fall head over heels for each other.

Along the way they realise there is a strong community of allies and friends around them, helping them to access their authentic selves, but also teaching them there is no ‘right way’ to come out.

Capturing the hearts of many, the series quickly became a huge hit and has even caused the Heartstopper graphic novels to shoot into the book charts once again, with the first volume currently at number one on the YA fiction list in the States, it features on the New York Times Bestseller list and American book sales have risen by 1700%.

Garnering quite a following the series has fans all over the world, from all ages and from all walks of life, including a few celebrity figures — Kerry Washington and Michelle Visage, to name a few.

Now fans can bask in the joy and relief that this heartwarming, wholesome show is going to be sticking around for quite some time, as Charlie, Nick and the whole gang return for two more seasons of Heartstopper.