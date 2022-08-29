Netflix seeking body double for Lindsay Lohan’s new Irish film

Have you always wanted to know what it’s like to be a part of a huge Hollywood film? Well, now is your chance!

Streaming giant Netflix has announced that they are seeking a body double for Mean Girls star, Lindsay Lohan.

The 36-year-old actress is set to play the lead role in Netflix’s new film, a rom-com titled Irish Wish. The film is due to begin filming next week on Irish shores, specifically in Dublin, Wicklow and Mayo. It is believed that the film will be released next year.

The film producers’ casting call states that they are looking for a “very exciting full-time role for a camera body double for a well-known actress.”

Listing their requirements, the casting call states that all applicants must be over 18 and 5’4” tall. In order to resemble Lindsay as much as possible, applicants will also need to be a dress size 6-8 and be willing to dye their hair red if selected.

Regarding availability, all applicants must be free to be on set on weekdays, starting from Monday 5th September to Friday 14th October.

Lastly, the casting call notes that “acting experience an advantage as role requires scenes with main cast members”. However, it is not a requirement, so it is worth shooting your shot.

Within your application, you must include a full-length photo of yourself, a head shot, a photo of the back of your hair, and your full measurements.

Very little is known about Irish Wish so far, but Netflix have confirmed that it will be set in modern-day Ireland, and Lindsay will be playing a woman named Maddie. Lindsay announced in March that she recently struck a two-film deal with the streaming giant.

Ireland is undoubtedly set to be abuzz with Hollywood excitement for the next few weeks. Film fans can expect to potentially catch a glimpse of the Freaky Friday star at sites such as the Cliffs of Mohar, Westport, and Lough Tay in the Wicklow Mountains.

Best of luck to those who decide to apply!