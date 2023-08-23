Netflix reveal exciting new Jack Whitehall documentary

Jack Whitehall will be returning to our screens like we’ve never seen him before.

Netflix has announced Jack will be starring in a four-part series based on one of life’s great journeys- as he prepares to become a dad.

Of course, Jack’s own dad, Michael, will be with him along the way as he follows the path of discovery and adventure as they try to crack the answers to parenthood’s endless questions.

With a working title of Fatherhood With My Father, viewers can look forward to seeing Jack and Michael as they travel across the world, exploring what fatherhood means in other parts of the globe.

The pair will also be discussing the Dad that Michael is and the one that Jack wants to be, with plenty of humour along the way.

Sharing the exciting news to his 3.2M Instagram followers earlier today, Whitehall revealed, “I’m putting the old team back together for one last job. Will be doing a @netflixuk documentary about Fatherhood with the Nepo dad himself @fatherwhitehall”.

“It will be a serious exploration of fatherhood in the modern age. That said Travels was meant to be a serious travelogue and look how that turned out”, the 35-year-old jokingly added.

Many fans of the comedic pair shared their excitement on social media, with one commenter writing, “Love this so excited to watch it xx”.

“Omg cannot wait, gonna be amazing just know it”, penned a second fan.

Another added, “Fantastic news! We need more laughs on our screens. Cannot wait".

Jack's mum, Hilary, also commented on the upcoming series with her son and husband to say, "Here we go again. These two back together. I’m not sure if @netflixuk realise what they’re getting into each time".

Jack announced he was expecting a child with his model girlfriend Roxy Horner back in May, which the couple described as ‘the best news’ they could share.