Netflix releases trailer for new Irish dark comedy Bodkin

Netflix has released the trailer for Bodkin, a new dark comedy series.

The seven-part show will land on the streaming giant on May 9, and is described as a ‘darkly comedic thriller’.

It follows the story of three podcasters who are trying to investigate a disappearance in a small town in West Cork.

The official synopsis for the series by Netflix reads, “Bodkin is a dark comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters (Will Forte, Siobhán Cullen, Robyn Cara) who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in a quaint, coastal Irish town”.

“But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined. As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction — about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves — the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears”.

Bodkin was filmed in Wicklow, Dublin and West Cork and stars a selection of hugely-talented actors including Siobhán Cullen (The Dry), Robyn Cara (Trying), Chris Walley (Young Offenders), David Wilmot (The Clinic), and Will Forte (Saturday Night Live).

Co-showrunner and executive producer Alex Metcalf spoke about his love of filming Bodkin in Ireland by explaining, “The imaginary town of Bodkin is situated in West Cork, and it's a wild and fabulous landscape. Union Hall really appealed to us as a location and so did its connection to the ocean”.

“The fact that there's a working harbour there, and it's incredibly beautiful. The locals in Union Hall have been incredibly welcoming and helpful, and receptive to our work in the town”.

Siobhan Cullen opened up about filming in Ireland, admitting, “It's been really brilliant shooting at home in Ireland, especially shooting in West Cork. It's, in my opinion, one of the most beautiful places in the world”.

Bodkin is a Higher Ground production, meaning Barack and Michelle Obama served as executive producers on the series.

David Flynn, Paul Lee, Nne Ebong, Tonia Davis, and Nash Edgerton also worked as executive producers, with Edgerton as the lead director also.

All seven episodes of Bodkin will land on Netflix on May 9.

Watch the full trailer below: