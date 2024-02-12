Netflix releases trailer for new film based on Prince Andrew interview

Netflix has released a first look trailer for its upcoming film surrounding the historic Prince Andrew interview.

Back in November 2019, the world was shaken when the Duke of York chose to openly address his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In a now-infamous interview with former Newsnight broadcaster Emily Maitlis, Prince Andrew came under fire for his connections to Epstein, as well as allegations that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl.

Credit: Netflix

Now, almost five years on from the explosive interview, Netflix has released a first look at its upcoming dramatisation of Prince Andrew & the Epstein Scandal.

Titled Scoop, the film will showcase the behind the scenes events that led to the interview being secured with King Charles’ younger brother, as well as elements of the conversation itself.

The trailer can be viewed here:

In its official logline for Scoop, Netflix writes: “Inspired by real events, SCOOP is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earthshattering interview – Prince Andrew's infamous BBC Newsnight appearance.”

They continue: “From the tension of producer Sam McAlister’s high stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace, all the way to Emily Maitlis’ jaw dropping, forensic showdown with the Prince, SCOOP takes us inside the story, with the women who would stop at nothing to get it.”

Netflix concludes teasingly: “To get an interview this big, you have to be bold.”

Credit: Netflix

Sex Education star Gillian Anderson has been cast as journalist Emily Maitlis. Meanwhile, The Holiday alum Rufus Sewell will be portraying Prince Andrew.

Rounding out the star-studded cast is Line of Duty actress Keeley Hawes, Doctor Who star Billie Piper and Atonement’s Romola Garai.

Fans have since been taking to social media to express their thoughts on Scoop, with one Instagram user writing: “Just another role Gillian will absolutely slay.”

“This is going to be amazing!! That cast,” another fan amazed.

Scoop will be premiering on Netflix on April 5.