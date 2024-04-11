Netflix releases official trailer for Bridgerton Season 3

Netflix has finally released the trailer for Bridgerton Season 3: Part 1.

While we await the return of the highly-anticipated hit show, we have been treated to the first full trailer for season three.

The first part of Bridgerton’s third season will be landing on the streaming platform on May 16, with Part 2 airing on June 13.

This brand new trailer shows Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) deciding she needs to put her crush on Colin (Luke Newton) aside and find herself a husband as she’s fed up with living at home still. “I cannot live at home any longer, I must take a husband”, she declares while viewers also see Colin return from his travels.

After Penelope and Colin reunite, she admits to him, “It seems like every Bridgerton was born to attract notice. For some of us, the notice is very slight”.

After agreeing to be friends, Colin offers to help Penelope find a husband, but after a few close encounters, it seems like Colin may be starting to realise his feelings for his pal.

We then hear Lady Danbury say, “What this author knows to be true, is that diamonds are not the only gems that sparkle”, before Penelope decides to dress to impress, turning many heads at a ball.

Lord Debling then shows an interest in Penelope, seemingly causing some jealousy to rise in Colin and we can't wait to see how this friends-to-lovers story develops!

The official synopsis for the upcoming season reads, “From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season”.

“She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly”.

“Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realise that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season”.

It continues, “But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret”.

Watch the full trailer below: