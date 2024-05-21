Netflix releases first trailer for Perfect Match season two

Perfect Match is back!

Following its successful first season, Netflix’s latest reality dating show is returning for season two.

The series, which is hosted by Nick Lachey, sees 22 single stars from Netflix’s reality shows, travelling to an idyllic island in an attempt to find love.

Ahead of its return later this year, the producers behind Perfect Match have now released an official trailer for season two, which can be viewed below:

In its official logline for the series, Netflix teases: “Perfect Match brings together the most famously single stars of Netflix’s unscripted series (Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle, The Mole and more) to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa.”

They hint further: “Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match.”

In March of this year, it was confirmed during the Love Is Blind season 6 reunion that Jessica Vestal, Izzy Zapata and Micah Lussier will be appearing on Perfect Match.

They will be joined by many other Netflix reality stars, including Bryan Constantin from Squid Game: The Challenge, Christine Obanor from Too Hot to Handle and Xanthi Perdikomas from The Circle.

Following the season two trailer’s release, many Netflix viewers have been expressing their thoughts on social media.

Credit: Netflix

“Can’t wait!!” one fan exclaimed on Instagram.

“This cast is fire, so excited!” another commented.

There’s not long to wait until Perfect Match arrives, as the first six episodes of season two will debut on Netflix on June 7. The next three episodes will launch on June 14, followed by the finale on June 21.