Netflix releases first look at third season of Emily in Paris

If you’re a huge fan of Emily In Paris, we’ve got some good news for you!

Netflix has just released an array of first-look images for the comedy’s upcoming third season.

The streaming giant took to social media this afternoon to tease fans with a glimpse of what Emily (played by Lily Collins) will be getting up to in the French capital this year.

“The cast of EMILY IN PARIS serving *tres chic* first looks,” Netflix wrote in its caption. “SEASON 3 COMING SOON!!!”

The centre plot of Emily In Paris focuses on Emily’s move to France after her employer acquires a luxury marketing company. Along with extravagant perks and a luscious lifestyle, Emily’s time in Paris so far has also been caught up in a series of whirlwind romances.

In the show’s second and most recent season, Emily met and eventually became enraptured with charming Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), despite her ongoing complicated relationship with her downstairs neighbour, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

From what we can see from season three so far, it looks like things are only going to get even more complicated for our Paris icon! The teasing snaps for the show’s latest season showcase Emily hanging out with her best friend Mindy (Ashley Park), getting into an apparent argument with Gabriel, and seemingly growing closer with Alfie.

Credit: Netflix Instagram

Very little is known about the official plot of season three so far, which fans are dying to know more about. However, audiences have been promised even more sneak peeks of Emily In Paris this week, as the show is being included in Netflix’s global TUDUM event this Saturday, September 24.

At 6pm on Saturday evening, fans can expect to find out even more about Emily’s antics with further teasers, as well as sneak peeks from lots of Netflix’s other popular shows, such as The Crown and Bridgerton.

A release date for Emily In Paris' third season has yet to be announced, but its fourth season has already been confirmed.

We can’t wait to be reunited with Emily and the gang very soon!