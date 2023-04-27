Netflix releases first glimpse at William and Kate in The Crown

We finally have our first look at William and Kate!

Netflix have shared some glimpses into the sixth – and final – season of The Crown.

All this week, the streaming service has been teasing fans of many of its shows with release dates, production images, trailers, and more. Today, fans of The Crown have been rewarded with some first look snaps!

Earlier today, Netflix took to social media to share three images – one of the young couple walking hand in hand, another of Prince William sitting poised in a room in one of the royal estates, and a final shot of student Kate, with William’s shadow visible over her shoulder.

Sightings of the actors had been shared on social media in recent months, as The Crown had been filming on location at St. Andrews. However, this is the first time that Netflix has released any official content from season six – and we couldn’t be more excited about it!

Credit: Netflix

In September of last year, actor Ed McVey and newcomer Meg Bellamy were announced as the chosen ones to play William and Kate.

The actors will be joining the principal cast who led the drama throughout its fifth season, including the likes of Imelda Staunton (Queen Elizabeth II), Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip), Dominic West (Prince Charles) and Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana).

It is not yet known what the timeline The Crown’s final season will take, or if it will be stretched as far as 2011 – the year that William and Kate tied the knot and became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Credit: Netflix / Keith Bernstein

However, at the very least, fans are expecting it to expand to 2005, which is when the young William and Kate graduated from university.

Season six of The Crown is expected to land on our screens later this year. We can’t wait to see it!