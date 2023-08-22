Netflix releases dramatic trailer for Love Is Blind: After The Altar

Love Is Blind fans, we have lots of great news for you!

After the intense fourth season of the hit Netflix series, it has now been confirmed that we will be reuniting with season four’s biggest characters once again.

The trailer for Love Is Blind: After The Altar has just been released, and it already looks to be filled with plenty of tension and drama.

At the end of the reality show’s fourth season, viewers watched three couples say ‘I Do’ at the end of the altar.

During the subsequent reunion episode, the Love Is Blind cast caught up with the world and confirmed that couples Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin, Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell, and Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi are still happily married.

Unfortunately, love was not enough for Micah Lussier and Paul Peden, as Paul turned her down at the altar. Meanwhile, Marshall Glaze never made it to the aisle with Jackie Glaze, as she called off their engagement and chose to start a romance with Josh Demas.

Now, five months on from their season launch, the season four cast have rejoined again for Love Is Blind’s ‘After The Altar’ reunion series.

While the trailer does seem to showcase our three married couples still in wedded bliss, it looks as though there will still be tons of drama around.

The video hints at intense reunions for Micah, Paul, Marshall and Jackie, as well as the return of Irina Solomonova, who received criticism from viewers for her behaviour towards her co-stars.

Love Is Blind: After The Altar is due to arrive on Netflix next week on September 1 – but that’s not all! With their unveiling of the After The Altar trailer, Netflix also confirmed that season five of Love Is Blind will launch exactly three weeks later, on September 22.

The cast of Love Is Blind season five has yet to be revealed, but we can’t wait to find out who they are!