Netflix release trailer for docuseries starring Molly-Mae & Tommy

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury will be back on our screens very soon!

Netflix has finally revealed the first official trailer for its brand-new documentary series, At Home With The Furys.

The highly anticipated trailer can be watched below:

Over the course of nine episodes, viewers will get to know heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury like they have never known him before.

As well as delving into his highly successful career, viewers will get a deep insight into the 34-year-old’s marriage with his wife Paris, alongside their six children – Venezuela (13), Prince John James (11), Prince Tyson II (7), Valencia (5), Prince Adonis (3) and daughter Athena, who is due to turn two next month.

In March of this year, Tyson and Paris announced that they are expecting their seventh child together, but it is not yet known if their current pregnancy will feature in At Home With The Furys.

Credit: Netflix

Alongside the boxing champ and his family, fans can also look forward to getting a secret insight into the life of Tyson’s younger brother Tommy Fury, and his girlfriend Molly-Mae.

Netflix’s brand-new trailer has confirmed that the docuseries will follow Molly-Mae and Tommy as they prepare to become parents for the first time. The couple welcomed baby daughter Bambi in January, and throughout the documentary, fans will be hoping to see as much of Molly-Mae’s pregnancy as possible.

Credit: Netflix

In the description for the upcoming series, Netflix wrote: “Heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury attempts to navigate retirement, his mental health and hectic family life alongside his wife Paris, brother Tommy and Molly Mae Hague.”

Luckily, the streaming giant has also confirmed that viewers will not have long to wait before the series launches! At the end of the documentary’s trailer, Netflix revealed that At Home With The Furys will launch on August 16.

We can’t wait to see it!