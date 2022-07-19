Netflix release heartwarming trailer for new Lili Reinhart rom-com

If you’re in the mood for a charming romantic comedy, then we have just the thing! Netflix have just dropped the trailer for their heartwarming new film all about ‘what could have been’ starring Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart.

According to the official Netflix synopsis, Look Both Ways sees Reinhart star as Natalie, a young woman whose life diverges into two different paths on the night of her college graduation. In one life, she becomes pregnant and must navigate motherhood as a young adult in her hometown and in the other she moves to LA to pursue her career.

While these two paths might look vastly different, in both journeys Natalie experiences life-changing love, pursues her dream career as an artist, and rediscovers herself.

Look Both Ways also stars Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), David Corenswet (The Politician), Aisha Dee (The Bold Type), Andrea Savage (Veep, I’m Sorry), Luke Wilson (Stargirl) and Nia Long (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air).

Look Both Ways was directed by Wanuri Kahiu and written by April Prosser.

Judging by the trailer, Reinhart’s new Netflix flick looks like just the movie to lift our romantic spirits after spending our summer indulging in a few too many episodes of terrible reality TV. With not one, but two love stories to root for, Look Both Ways sounds right up our alley!

Luckily rom-com fans won’t have too much longer to wait, as Look Both Ways is due to premier on Netflix this coming August 17. In the meantime, check out the trailer below.