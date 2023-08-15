Netflix release first look at blockbuster romance movie Maestro

We finally have an epic new romance movie to look forward to!

Netflix has released the first details surrounding one of its biggest upcoming films, Maestro.

The movie, starring A Star Is Born’s Bradley Cooper and Promising Young Woman’s Carey Mulligan, will centre on the real-life romance between legendary West Side Story composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia.

You can watch the first teaser trailer for Maestro here:

Alongside the brief teaser, Netflix also chose to share several first-look monochrome images of Bradley and Carey as their characters.

Alongside the starring leads, Maestro will have the likes of Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke and Magic Mike’s Matt Bomer included in its cast.

Excitingly, Bradley Cooper has taken the opportunity to return to the director’s chair for a second time. The 48-year-old turned to directing for the first time in 2018 with A Star Is Born, which he also co-wrote the script for.

Credit: Netflix

Bradley has continued to work behind the camera on Maestro, as he has acting, writing, producing and directing credits on the upcoming film. However, Bradley is not the only well-known face on the Maestro production team, as Hollywood legends Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese also helped to produce the movie.

In its official logline for the romantic drama, Netflix writes: “Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.”

Credit: Netflix

“A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love,” they add.

The film is set for a huge debut, with Netflix confirming a release date for December 20 of this year. Maestro will also be shown in select cinemas during the same month.