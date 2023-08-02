Netflix release first images ahead of Sex Education’s final season

We finally have a new glimpse into Sex Education’s final season!

Last month, Netflix announced that the upcoming fourth season of the hit teen comedy would be its last.

Now, ahead of its arrival next month, the streaming giant has treated its fans to an abundance of first-look images!

Earlier this afternoon, the team behind Sex Education took to social media to share nine brand-new images of our old favourites.

The snaps tease Otis (Asa Butterfield), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Aimee (Aimee-Lou Wood) and Adam (Connor Swindells) as they tackle their new school year.

The photos also share a glimpse of Maeve (Emma Mackey), as she adjusts to life at university in the United States.

“Here’s your first look at Sex Education S4!” Netflix exclaimed in their caption, much to the delight of Sex Education fans.

In the official description for the upcoming season, Netflix teases: “Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again,” they write.

“Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…” they hinted.

The brand-new images come almost one month after it was confirmed that Sex Education’s fourth season would be its last.

Writing to fans, creator Laurie Nunn explained the creative choice: “This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallised, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate.”

Sex Education’s final season is due to launch on Netflix on September 21.