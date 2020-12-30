Netflix just dropped their January releases!

I think at this stage, everyone realises that we are in for a loooooong January. Restrictions are back with a bang and we’re all sick of chocolate and Christmas movies by now. And there is simply no way we’re going to the banana bread phase *shudder*.

Luckily for us, Netflix have released their schedule of new shows coming our way this January. Some of our faves are in here and a few new ones we can’t wait to discover! Check out the new releases below!

Netflix Original TV Series

Cobra Kai: Season 3 (01/01/2021)

COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season Three finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.

The Circle (01/01/2021)

Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100,000.

Headspace Guide to Meditation (01/01/2021)

Take a deep breath and start the new year by being kind to your mind with the new Netflix original series Headspace Guide to Meditation. Over the course of eight animated episodes, Andy Puddicombe—former Buddhist monk and co-founder of the globally beloved Headspace meditation app—takes viewers through the benefits and science behind meditation.

Each 20-minute episode showcases a different mindfulness technique that aids in the practice of meditation—focusing on subjects such as stress, sleep, and letting go—and ends with a guided meditation at the finale of every chapter. Headspace Guide to Meditation provides a moment of stillness and illustrates that practicing meditation is easy and accessible for everyone.

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 (01/01/2021)

Shea and Syd McGee keep the dream alive for families in search of stylish spaces, whether it's a comfy cabin or a manor sporting NBA-worthy hoops.

Monarca: Season 2 (01/01/2021)

The Carranza siblings face a new enemy in their cousin Sofía, as past actions threaten to dismantle the future of the Monarca empire.

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 (05/01/2021)

Crooked cakes, deflated bakes and hapless takes on Pancho Villa and Einstein put the pressure of amateur pastry chefs hoping to win a sweet cash prize.

History of Swear Words (05/01/2021)

An education in expletives: the history lesson you didn’t know you needed. History of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage, is a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words.

Through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers, the six-episode series dives into the origins of “F**k”, “Sh*t”, “B*tch”, “D**k”, “Pu**y”, and “Damn”. History of Swear Words will premiere globally on Netflix on January 5, 2020.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 (08/01/2021)

Raphael Rowe, who spent years in prison for a crime he didn't commit, volunteers to go behind bars in the Philippines, Greenland and South Africa.

The Netflix Afterparty (January)

The Netflix Afterparty is a first-of-its-kind weekly comedy panel show where comedians, casts, and creators come to chat about the buzziest shows and films. Hosts David Spade, Fortune Feimster, and London Hughes will also be joined by a different Netflix comedian to round out the panel.

Lupin (08/01/2021)

Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.

Bling Empire (15/01/2021)

Bling Empire follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles. While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don’t let the glitz and glamour fool you.

Between running multi-billion-dollar businesses and traveling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets.

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (23/01/2021)

Everything comes unravelling for three successful women who work on a radio show as twists, turns and troubles plague their seemingly happy marriages.

Bonding: Season 2 (January)

Totally broke and banned from every dungeon in New York City, best friends Tiff and Pete work to rebuild their reputations in the bondage community.

Spycraft (20/01/2021)

This is a look at the gadgetry behind some of history’s greatest stories of espionage, the minds that invented them and the agents that used them.

Call My Agent! Season 4 (21/01/2021)

The agents at top Paris talent firm ASK are back for a fourth season with Andrea in charge and the agency in a precarious state.

Busted! Season 3 (22/01/2021)

In the third season of this hybrid reality-scripted variety show, celebrity sleuths take a stab at solving smaller crimes that lead to a larger mystery.

Fate: The Winx Saga (22/01/2021)

Filmed in Ireland, Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

Blown Away: Season 2 (22/01/2021)

The hot shop is open! A new batch of glass-blowing artists from around the world battle the heat, the clock and each other in 10 dynamic challenges.

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) (20/01/2021)

Two very different women form a peculiar family when they discover that their 6-month-old children were erroneously exchanged at birth.

Disenchantment: Part 3 (15/01/2021)

Bean must step up her princess game amid royal plots, deepening mysteries, King Zøg's increasing instability and concerns about who will rule Dreamland.

50M2 (January)

After betraying his bosses, a hitman hides out in a vacant tailor shop, where he's mistaken for the late owner's son, an identity he decides to embrace.

WEEKLY TV SERIES

Riverdale: Season 5 (21/01/2021)

Archie and the gang are back for another season of this teen drama.

Snowpiercer: Season 2 (26/01/2021)

It’s another season of the post-apocalyptic drama in which Earth has frozen over and the last surviving humans live on a giant train circling the globe.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Pieces of a Woman (07/01/2021)

A heart-breaking home birth leaves a woman (Vanessa Kirby) grappling with the profound emotional fallout, isolated from her partner and family by a chasm of grief.

What Happened to Mr. Cha? (01/01/2021)

With the peak of his career long behind him, an actor clings to his past glory — until a sudden wake-up call forces him to face who he's become

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) (02/01/2021)

When the brakes slam on his wedding, Roy accepts a challenge from a new foe to race for his runaway bride at the iconic Nürburgring track in Germany.

The Heartbreak Club (14/01/2021)

A near-bankrupt coffee shop finds new life when the owner finds love — but it doesn’t last. Then, he learns his broken heart may be just what he needed.

Stuck Apart (Azizler) (08/01/2021)

Knee-deep in a midlife crisis, Aziz seeks solace from his mundane job, lonesome friends and rowdy family as he puts on an act of sanity.

Outside the Wire (15/01/2021)

Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do. Outside the Wire is directed by Mikael Håfström

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) (15/01/2021)

While her mother is abroad, an 18-year-old who's lived in a hippie commune all her life sneaks out into the real world to find her biological father.

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) (22/01/2021)

When Eva’s grandmother decides to marry her best friend, Celia, Eva worries what her conservative fiancé and his family will think.

The Dig (29/01/2021)

When a wealthy widow (Carey Mulligan) hires an amateur archaeologist (Ralph Fiennes) to excavate burial mounds on her estate, they uncover history-changing treasure.

The White Tiger (22/01/2021)

The ambitious driver for a rich Indian family uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur. Based on the bestselling novel.

Penguin Bloom (27/01/2021)

Penguin Bloom tells the true story of Sam Bloom, a young mother whose world is turned upside down after a near-fatal accident leaves her unable to walk. Sam's husband, her three young boys and her mother are struggling to adjust to their new situation when an unlikely ally enters their world in the form of an injured baby magpie they name Penguin. The bird’s arrival is a welcome distraction for the Bloom family, eventually making a profound difference in the family's life

June & Kopi (January)

After being rescued by a loving couple, a stray dog must learn how to trust and accept her new family.

Finding 'Ohana (29/01/2021)

A summer in rural Oahu takes an exciting turn for two Brooklyn-raised siblings when a journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets them on an epic adventure with new friends and leads them to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage.

Below Zero (Bajocero) (29/01/2021)

When a prisoner transfer van is attacked, the cop in charge must fight those inside and outside while dealing with a silent foe: the icy temperatures.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES

The Minimalists: Less Is Now (01/01/2021)

They've built a movement out of minimalism. Long-time friends Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus share how our lives can be better with less.

Tony Parker: The Final Shot (06/01/2021)

This documentary examines the background and career of Tony Parker, whose determination led him to become one of the greatest French basketball players.

Surviving Death (06/01/2021)

From director and executive producer, Ricki Stern (Reversing Roe, Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work), and based on best-selling author and journalist Leslie Kean’s book, Surviving Death is an in-depth investigative series exploring the possibility of an afterlife.

Over six episodes, Surviving Death explores questions that have been contemplated throughout time: What does it mean to die, and is death the end of our existence? Weaving together innovative new research with first-hand accounts from those who’ve been close to—and even experienced—death, the series takes viewers on an extraordinary journey into a world beyond human existence as we know it.

Pretend It’s a City (08/01/2021)

Writer Fran Lebowitz discusses life in New York City as a reader, walker and incisive observer of the changes in contemporary culture and the city.

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (11/01/2021)

A cheap, powerful drug emerges during a recession, igniting a moral panic fueled by racism. Explore the complex history of crack in the 1980s.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (13/01/2021)

Beneath the sunlit glamor of 1985 L.A. lurks a relentless serial killer, a willing acolyte of evil. Two detectives won't rest until they catch him.

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (29/01/2021)

From Emmy-award winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez (The Sentence), Imagine Documentaries, and Disarming Films comes We Are: The Brooklyn Saints, a four-part documentary series following a youth football program in the heart of inner city East NY, Brooklyn.

Geared towards boys 7-13 years old, the Brooklyn Saints program is more than a sport – it’s a family, and a vehicle for opportunity. Through intimate verité footage, the series immerses us in the world of Brooklyn Saints football and their community, chronicling the personal stories of the driven young athletes, as well as the support system and challenges of coaches and parents rallying behind them. Over the course of a season, we witness the Saints’ power on and off the field, as they celebrate victories and overcome losses, both personal and athletic. Raw and authentic, the pressures of adolescence unfold in real time as the boys work to propel themselves to a brighter future.

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Parts 1-2 (01/01/2021)

Young trainer Ash and his new friend Goh become research fellows at Professor Cerise's laboratory, traveling all over the world to learn about Pokémon.

Gabby's Dollhouse (05/01/2021)

Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures.

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival (08/01/2021)

An innocent toddler's boundless curiosity– and extraordinary might –lead to mischief and adventure in his small Indian town.

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 (15/01/2021)

From the snowy Himalayas to the pyramids of Egypt, Carmen and friends race to stay one step ahead of V.I.L.E. on their latest adventures.

Hello Ninja: Season 4 (19/01/2021)

In their fourth season, Wesley, Georgie and Pretzel go on more fun-filled adventures, solve mysteries and learn important life lessons along the way.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 (22/01/2021)

The teen campers still on the run from dinosaurs find hope of a rescue with a small group of eco-tourists. But things aren’t what they seem.

Go Dog Go (26/01/2021)

Handy and inventive pup Tag chases adventure with her best pal, Scooch, solving problems and helping the citizens of Pawston along the way.

NETFLIX ANIME

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 (08/01/2021)

In part two of this fantasy trilogy, Jack, Victoria and Kirtash have grown and so have their problems. Are they still destined to change Idhún's fate?

Which one are you most looking forward to? Let us know, and happy screening!