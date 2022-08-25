SHEmazing!
Netflix has announced a Robbie Williams documentary is in production

by

Fans of Robbie Williams will be thrilled to hear that Netflix has announced they have a multi-part documentary series about the singer currently in the works.

Since the beginning of his career, Robbie has gone on to break records for his musical achievements, gaining a Guinness World Record for selling over 1.6M tickets in one day for his Close Encounters Tour. Robbie also has 18 Brit Awards under his belt, as well as three MTV European Music Awards. Now in an intimate documentary, fans will get up-close-and-personal with the superstar.

Earlier today, Netflix revealed that the documentary will be an “unfiltered, in-depth examination of a global icon and natural-born-entertainer who had to navigate the highs and lows of being in the limelight for more than 30 years”.

The 48-year-old’s series will go into depth about many aspects of his life from “navigating media scrutiny throughout his career, adulation and addiction, professional and personal break-ups, reunions, recovery, and the impact they have had on his mental health.

Viewers should prepare to be entertained as they get to see 25 years’ worth of the Rock DJ singer’s never-before-seen archive and deep-dive into the life of the dad-of-four.

The documentary is set to launch in 2023 and is directed by Bros: After the Screaming Stops’ Joe Peralman. Asif Kapadia, known for Amy, Diego Maradona and Senna, is the executive producer, alongside The Love of Money, and All Watched Over by Machines of Loving Grace’s Dominic Crossley-Holland.

Once Netflix announced the exciting news, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. Taking to Twitter, one fan penned, “That will be class!”, as a second fan wrote, “Tuned in for this”. “I can’t wait”, added a third. 

The news comes just two weeks before the Angels singer’s latest album, XXV, is set to be released, his latest record to celebrate 25 years as a solo artist. 

During his long-standing music career, Robbie tied the knot to his wife Ayda in 2010 and the couple went on to have four children, Theodora, Charlton, Colette and Beau. 

