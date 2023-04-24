Netflix finally shares release date for Heartstopper season 2

We finally have a release date for season 2 of Heartstopper!

On Saturday, Netflix marked one year since the release of Heartstopper’s first season.

The wholesome series, which turned young actors Kit Connor and Joe Locke into stars, won huge acclaim for its portrayal of LGBTQ+ teens trying to find their way in the world.

In fact, the show gained so much success that Netflix instantly ordered two more seasons, based on the graphic novels by writer and illustrator Alice Oseman.

Ever since then, Heartstopper fans have been desperate to know when lovebirds Nick and Charlie, as well as the rest of the gang, will be back on our screens. Well, we finally have an answer!

Earlier today, Netflix confirmed that season 2 of Heartstopper will launch on August 3.

As well as sharing the release date, the cast and crew have also shared a few tidbits about season 2.

In an interview for Netflix’s Tudum, Alice Oseman spoke about what fans can expect to see.

Credit: Netflix

“Season 2 is based on Volume 3, so we had a good foundation,” Alice explained. “But there’s not enough in the book to take a whole season of TV, so there had to be a lot of creation of new stuff.”

Joe Locke, who plays shy boy Charlie, also confessed that fans can expect a new side to his character. “Charlie goes on more of a journey this season. His story’s a bit more mature,” he admitted.

And that’s not all! Netflix has also given us the official synopsis for the brand new season.

Credit: Netflix

“Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends,” the season logline states. “With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

Sadly, we don’t have a trailer for Heartstopper season 2 just yet, but we can’t wait to find out more!