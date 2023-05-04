Netflix finally release full trailer for Selling Sunset season 6

Selling Sunset fans, listen up!

The full length trailer for season 6 of the hit Netflix show has just been released, and it promises a season filled with drama.

Fans had been worried in recent months about the show's strength, when it was confirmed that favourite Christine Quinn would not be returning.

Following their departures from the Oppenheim Group, it was later announced that Maya Vander and Vanessa Villela would also not be appearing in season six.

However, despite these absences, we can still expect plenty of juicy drama, as newcomers Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young join the band of realtors.

The trailer, which has been shared ahead of the 11-episode season launching on May 19, showcases the new members butting heads with the longstanding agents, as they attempt to steal clients and make gains for themselves.

Bre certainly aims to make a dramatic entrance, as the trailer shares her proclaiming: “I don’t think the O Group is ready for me.”

Meanwhile, realtor Chrishell Stause quickly forges a fraught relationship with new blood Nicole.

The two women become increasingly irritated with each other, with Chrishell claiming that Nicole is "out to get me and I want to get to the bottom of it.”

The new cast member then bursts into a confessional, saying that "Chrishell will do anything that will benefit her." Nicole then chooses to directly confront Chrishell face to face, arguing: "You took credit for two listings that I sold."

Alongside Chrishell, fans can expect to see other favourites such as Heather El Moussa, Davina Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan and Amanza Smith, and Jason and Brett Oppenheim on their screens once more.

Selling Sunset returns to Netflix on Friday, May 19. We can’t wait!