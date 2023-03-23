Netflix finally release full trailer for Bridgerton prequel series

Bridgerton fans, listen up – we have a new trailer to feast our eyes on!

After months of patiently waiting, Netflix has finally released a full trailer for the upcoming Bridgerton prequel.

Titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the prequel miniseries will go back in time and focus on the love story between Queen Charlotte and King George.

You can watch the trailer here:

The trailer depicts how the young Charlotte is pushed into an arranged marriage with the King – a man she has never met.

However, when the pair meet through an unconventional encounter, a spark quickly grows between them. The question remains – will their love stand the test of time, and will their reign remain strong as difficulties begin to rise?

The series will be made up of just six episodes. The prequel has been hotly anticipated by Bridgerton fans ever since it was first announced in May 2021.

Credit: Netflix

In its description for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Netflix has teased what viewers can expect from this trip into the past.

“Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton,” the streaming service said in a statement.

India Amarteifio will be taking on the role of the young Queen Charlotte, and Corey Mylchreest will be starring alongside her as the young King George.

Credit: Netflix

Fans will also be getting glimpses into the present day Bridgerton-verse, as Golda Rosheuvel will be re-appearing as the older Queen Charlotte. Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell will also be reprising their roles as Lady Danbury and Violet Bridgerton respectively.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is set to launch on Netflix on May 4. We can’t wait!