Netflix finally confirm release date for final season of Brooklyn 99

Netflix has confirmed some wonderful news today!

Fans of the hit sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine have been patiently waiting to hear when the streaming platform would be launching its final season in the UK and Ireland.

The eighth and final season of the police-based comedy has already aired in many places around the world. The 10 brand new episodes initially launched in the United States in August 2021 and wrapped the following month with a heartwarming finale.

Credit: NBC

Since the final episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine aired in America, fans on this side of the Atlantic have been desperate to get their hands on the last few episodes – and now, they will be able to!

Earlier today, Netflix announced that they finally have a launch date for the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Taking to Twitter, they wrote: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine S8 comes to Netflix UK/IE on 20 April!”

Credit: NBC

The member of staff behind Netflix’s Twitter account also teased that this marks the end of an era, not just for the show itself, but for Netflix, too. “Never again will any of you ask me where the next season of B99 is. It's almost unnerving,” they teased.

So, what can fans expect from this final season of the beloved comedy? Well, as it was filmed during the depths of the Covid pandemic, viewers can expect a fair few Covid references, as well as addressing some of the huge life changes that our favourite cops made during the lockdown.

Credit: NBC

However, it’s not all doom and gloom! Audiences can still expect sharp-witted jokes, amazing guest appearances, the return of some old favourites, as the gang from the 99th Precinct prepare for one last ride together.

So, keep a look out for the final series of Brooklyn Nine-Nine as it drops on Netflix on April 20.