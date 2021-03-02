Netflix drop the trailer for College Admissions Scandal documentary

Netflix have just dropped the trailer for their brand new documentary about the college admissions scandal, due to be released on March 17, and we’re a little bit obsessed.

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal is brought to us by the same brilliant people behind Netflix’s Tiger King and Fyre documentaries, leading us to believe that we’re in for a delicious treat!

The College Admissions Scandal documentary will follow the massive scam to get the kids of rich and famous families into top US universities, through so-called ‘side doors’.

This fascinating documentary is driven by reenactments of real events and conversations between the mastermind behind the scam Rick Singer, and the parents who sought out his services.

As we can see from the trailer, there will also be many interviews woven into the story, where we can learn exactly what went down and how the scandal unfolded through FBI agents wiretapping various phone conversations.

According to Netflix’s description, “Operation Varsity Blues offers a rare glimpse into the enigmatic figure behind a scheme that exposed the lengths wealthy families would go to for admission into elite colleges, and angered a nation already grappling with the effects of widespread inequality.”

Some of the most famous parents involved in the scandal include Lori Loughlan and her husband Mossimo Giannulli who paid $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California.

This resulted in Lori having to spend less than two months in jail, completing 100 hours of community service as well as paying a fine of $150,000. Meanwhile, her husband was sentenced to five months in jail, 250 hours of community service and a fine of $250,000.

You can check out the full trailer here;