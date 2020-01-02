She’s back! The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns this January

Listen up, witches! Netflix has just confirmed the release date for part three of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and it’s airing a lot sooner than we expected.

Part three of the drama series airs on January 24.

We’re too excited to see what Sabrina and the gang are up to.

The last time we saw them, they had just defeated the Dark Lord, who turned out to be Sabrina’s actual dad.

Sabrina’s beau Nicholas Scratch sacrificed himself by trapping the Dark Lord in his body. Lilith returned to Hell with Nicholas, but where does that leave his relationship with Sabrina?

Fans are eager to find out whether the witch will save Nick from Hell and it certainly looks like she’s plotting to after Netflix dropped a teaser trailer.

In the short clip, Sabrina is wearing a red robe and is walking through a curtain of smoke.

Someone then whispers, “Welcome to Hell,” hinting that Sabrina will rescue Nick in the third installment of the dark coming-of-age series.

Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Miranda Otto, Gavin Leatherwood, Lucy Davis and Chance Perdomo will return for part three.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina airs on Netflix on January 24, 2020. Let the countdown begin!