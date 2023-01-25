Netflix confirms release date for Love Is Blind: After The Altar

Have you been missing the drama of Love Is Blind? Well, we have some great news for you!

Netflix has just confirmed that the third season of the reality show will be getting an After The Altar reunion series.

The brand new episodes, which will feature all of the core cast members from season 3, will debut on Netflix next month on Friday, February 10.

In line with the previous two seasons of Love Is Blind: After The Altar, it is being assumed that the brand new season will consist of three episodes.

Credit: Love Is Blind

Unfortunately, there is no trailer for After The Altar as of yet, but seeing as its release date is just two weeks away, we don’t think we will be waiting long to see the first glimpse at all the drama!

The third season of Love Is Blind launched on Netflix back in October of last year and concluded in November.

Although five couples got engaged during the course of the show, only two of them actually made it to the altar and tied the knot.

Couples Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, and Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton said ‘I do’ at the end of the season, and confirmed in the subsequent reunion episode that they were still happily married.

Credit: Love Is Blind

Fans of the Netflix hit will be well-aware that since the season wrapped, there have been many off-camera developments between the contestants.

In the third season’s reunion episode, audiences were delighted to find out that Raven Ross and Sikiru ‘SK’ Alagbada had resumed their romance, albeit without an engagement ring.

However, just one week after the reunion aired, it was revealed that SK had been unfaithful to Raven during their time on Love Is Blind, and had told another woman that his engagement to Raven was fake.

Credit: Love Is Blind

On November 20, the couple confirmed their split in a statement, saying: "We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways.”

We have no doubt that fans will be able to discover all of the behind-the-scenes gossip and confrontations when season 3 of Love Is Blind: After The Altar drops on February 10!