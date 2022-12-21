Netflix confirm title of Luther film and reveal first look photos

Are you a fan of Luther? Well, if you are, we have some good news for you!

Netflix have just confirmed the title and release date for its brand-new Luther film, and have even shared three never-before-seen stills from the upcoming movie.

In a post shared to social media this afternoon, the streaming giant decided to tease Luther fans worldwide with a sneak peek at the next installment with the hit detective.

Credit: Netflix

Netflix have revealed that the title of the film will be Luther: The Fallen Sun, and it will be landing on our TV screens in March of next year. We really don’t have too long to wait!

The three images showcase Idris Elba’s character DCI John Luther being in three completely different locations, looking alarmed and up to his old investigative tricks.

As well as marching across a snowy landscape and a wooden bunker, the detective will also seemingly attempt to disarm and calm down someone in the middle of London’s Piccadilly Circus. We’re feeling stressed already!

Credit: Netflix

Luther: The Fallen Sun is a co-production with Netflix and the BBC, as the original detective series ran for almost ten years on the BBC. The crime drama’s original writer, Neil Cross, has been confirmed as the writer for the upcoming feature-length film.

Luther fans have been waiting a long time for this movie, as the first initial drafts of its script were written all the way back in 2013. However, as the BBC series didn’t come conclude and come off-air until January 2019, plans for a movie took a back seat – until now!

Idris Elba excited fans in November of last year, when he confirmed that production had started on the brand-new movie by posting a teasing image of a Luther clapper board.

Credit: Idris Elba Instagram

In terms of the cast, very little is known so far. Alongside Idris Elba, old favourite Dermot Crowley will be returning to his role of DSU Martin Schenk.

Theatre star Cynthia Erivo has also been cast in an unnamed role, whereas Lord of the Rings actor Andy Serkis has been confirmed as the villain of the movie.

We can’t wait to see Luther: The Fallen Sun hit our tellys this March!