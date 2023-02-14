Netflix confirm Bridgerton prequel release date and reveal trailer

Bridgerton fans, listen up – we have some amazing news for you!

Netflix have just confirmed the release date for the hotly-anticipated Bridgerton prequel series.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will be released on the streaming platform on Thursday, May 4. The series will be a limited one, with just six episodes in total to devour – the perfect amount for a binge-watch!

Excitingly, Netflix also decided to give Bridgerton fans a Valentine’s Day treat by releasing the very first trailer for the new series. You can watch it here:

In the existing world of Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte’s rule has been plagued so far by her strained relationship with King George, as he continues to battle with a debilitating mental illness.

However, with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, viewers will be able to witness the royals’ love story and how their relationship has evolved since their youth.

Credit: Netflix

Describing the prequel series, Netflix said the following: “Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

Fans of the original Bridgerton series will be delighted to hear that stars Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell will be returning in their roles as the elder Queen Charlotte, Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton, respectively.

Credit: Netflix

India Amarteifio will be taking on the role of the young Queen Charlotte, and Corey Mylchreest will be starring alongside her as the young King George.

The release of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is the next step in the run-up to the third season of Bridgerton, which fans are hoping to see towards the end of this year, with filming due to conclude soon.

We couldn’t be more excited about all of this new Bridgerton content!