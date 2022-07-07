Netflix confirm a Stranger Things spin-off series is in the works

Calling all Stranger Things fans! Netflix have announced some very exciting news, in that an official Stranger Things spin-off series is in the works.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday evening, Netflix shared that Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer, otherwise known as The Duffer Brothers, have launched their very own production company titled Upside Down Pictures.

Through this production company, The Duffer Brothers will create films and television shows, as part of an overall deal with Netflix. This includes a live-action Stranger Things spin-off series, which is based on an original idea from The Duffer Brothers.

As for what this spin-off series will be about, that’s still unknown, however, many fans are already theorising and hoping that it will centre around Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn), a brand new character introduced to the Stranger Things series in the most recent season.

What’s more, Upside Down Pictures are also working on a new stage show set within the world and mythology of Stranger Things, produced by Netflix and prolific and multi award-winning producers Sonia Friedman and Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Billy Elliot, The Reader), who will also direct.

Other big projects which are in the works include a series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub‘s The Talisman to be created by Curtis Gwinn, an all-new live-action television adaptation of the renowned Japanese manga and anime series Death Note and an original series from creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance).

Fans of Stranger Things will have quite a while to wait until the final fifth season, as Netflix have already announced that season five will arrive on the streaming service in 2024. With such a long period to wait in between seasons, this could mean that the Stranger Things spin-off might be with us earlier than we think.