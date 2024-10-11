Netflix announces renewal of The Diplomat for third season

Fans of The Diplomat will be delighted to hear the political drama has been renewed for a third season.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria confirmed the news on stage at the Bloomberg Screentime Conference in Los Angeles.

The series, which was created by Debora Cahn, will see her return to Season 3 as executive producer alongside Janice Wiliams, Keri Russell, and Alex Graves.

The confirmation of the third instalment of the critically-acclaimed series comes ahead of the show’s Season 2 premiere on October 31.

It has been revealed that production is currently underway. Filming will be taking place in London and New York City.

More information about Season 3 will be shared with the public at a later time.

Sharing an insight into Season 3, the show’s creator, showrunner and executive producer, Debora Cahn revealed to Tudum, “Season 3 flips the chessboard. Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want”.

Season 1 of The Diplomat premiered on April 20, 2023 and became Netflix's #1 most-viewed title during its first two weeks alone. It reached the Top 10 in 87 countries, and got 173.46M hours viewed in the four weeks after the show’s premiere.

Credit: Alex Bailey/ Netflix

The official Netflix synopsis for The Diplomat Season 2 reads, “A deadly explosion in the heart of London shatters US Ambassador Kate Wyler’s world (Keri Russell). Struggling to rebuild the lives that broke and the team that split apart, Kate’s worst fears unfold: The attack that brought her to the UK didn’t come from a rival nation, it came from inside the British government”.

“As Kate chases the truth, her only real ally is her almost-ex-husband Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), very much alive, and very much involved. She faces a fraught marriage, a complex dynamic with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney)”.

Watch the trailer for Season 2 below to tide you over until the Season 3 clip is released!