Netflix announces fifth and final season of ‘You’ will air in 2025

Netflix has released an update on the final season of You!

In March of last year, the streaming service announced that the hit thriller series had been renewed for a fifth season, and that it would be its last.

However, production on the last season of You – which stars Penn Badgley as serial killer Joe Goldberg – was delayed for several months, due to the writers and actors’ strikes in Hollywood.

Now, with production finally wrapped up, Netflix has revealed that fans can expect the fifth and final season of You to arrive in the near future!

Earlier today, the team behind Netflix took to social media to release two new promotional posters for You, confirming that it will be returning in 2025.

Both posters feature articles and trophies from Joe’s victims across the first four seasons of You. The first poster is captioned with the words, “A Killer Goodbye”, while the second reads: “Guilty Treasures”.

“Goodbye, you. The killer final season of YOU is coming in 2025,” Netflix teased in their caption.

Following the exciting update, many You viewers have been taking to Instagram to express their anticipation for the final season.

“I don't want this to end,” one fan commented.

“The question is WHEN IN 2025?” another quizzed.

“I don’t want it unless Joe dies and everyone is avenged,” a third fan joked.

Charlotte Ritchie has also been confirmed to return as Joe’s new wife, Kate. Viewers will get to meet Kate’s extended family, as The Flight Attendant’s Griffin Matthews has been cast as Kate’s brother, Teddy. Pitch Perfect’s Anna Camp will star as Kate’s identical twin sisters, Raegan and Maddie.

Meanwhile, The Handmaid’s Tale star Madeline Brewer will be joining You as Bronte, a young playwright who connects with Joe when she gets a job at his bookstore.

Speaking at Tudum: A Global Fan Event earlier this year, Penn teased that “there are many loose ends in Joe’s past” that he will be confronted with in season five, as he returns to New York.

You’s final season will launch on Netflix in 2025.