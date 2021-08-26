Netflix announce stellar list of new titles being adding this September

While we admit we’re sad to say that summer is nearly over, we’re also ridiculously excited to embrace these crisp autumn months!

Soon enough the leaves will be falling off the trees, the evenings will be getting shorter and there’ll be a lovely chill in the air forcing us to don our cosy knits and guzzle steaming cups of hot chocolate or pumpkin spiced lattes.

To top it all off, Netflix have announced an absolutely stellar list of new titles arriving on the streaming service this September, to make those relaxed movie nights and binging marathons even better.

When it comes to TV series, Netflix is bringing us quite a few new seasons from our some of our most loved shows, including Sex Education and Lucifer, while also adding a some old favourites, such as Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Netflix have added a ton of iconic classics — Legally Blonde, The Truman Show and Jerry Maguire to name a few — which we can’t wait to rewatch!

Here are all of the new shows and movies landing on Netflix this September:

TV Shows:

Sex Education season 3

LCDP/Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 1

Blood & Water season 2

The Circle US season 3

Lucifer season 6

Nailed It! season 6

Dear White People Vol 4

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father season 5

Final Space season 3

Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 6

Films:

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

The Truman Show (1998)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Django Unchained (2012)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Kate (2021)

Old School (2003)

1917 (2019)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)