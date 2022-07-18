Netflix announce mega release schedule for the rest of the year

If you love nothing more at the end of a long, hectic week, than to sit down with a cup of tea and lose yourself in a thrilling new Netflix series, then we’ve got good news for you.

Netflix have just shared a huge release schedule for the shows and films that are set to be released onto the platform later this year, including the likes of The Crown season five, Never Have I Ever season three, Enola Holmes 2 and more!

“In the last 6 months we said goodbye to After Life, ‘hi’ to Heartstopper, and saw the welcome return of titles like Top Boy, Bridgerton, and Stranger Things. But that’s just the half of it,” Netflix’s Twitter announcement read. “Here are just some of the titles coming to Netflix in the rest of 2022:”

The Sandman (New TV series) coming to Netflix on August 5.

The Crown season 5 coming to Netflix this November.

Better Call Saul season 6 is being released weekly right now.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Film) coming to Netflix later in 2022.

Young Royals season two coming to Netflix this November.

Cobra Kai season five coming to Netflix this September 9.

Enola Holmes 2 coming to Netflix later in 2022

Fate: The Winx Saga season two coming to Netflix this autumn.

Blonde (Film) coming to Netflix this September 23.

Wednesday (New TV series) coming to Netflix this autumn.

The Gray Man (Film) coming to Netflix July 22.

Warrior Nun season two coming to Netflix this winter.

Locke & Key season three coming to Netflix this August 10.

The School for Good and Evil (Film) coming to Netflix this September.

Alice in Borderland season two coming to Netflix this December.

Never Have I Ever season three coming to Netflix this August 12.

The Midnight Club (New TV series) coming to Netflix this October 7.

Selling The OC (New TV series) coming to Netflix this August 24.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (Film) coming to Netflix this December.

Day Shift (Film) coming to Netflix this August 12.

This is great news for fans of Netflix’s hugely popular regal drama, The Crown, which is going to be back on our screens again in just a matter of months. After a two year hiatus, the Royals return to Netflix with a brand new cast including Imelda Staunton playing the British monarch and Elizabeth Debicki playing the People’s Princess, Diana.

Furthermore, we can also look forward to new seasons of Mindy Kaling’s comedy-drama Never Have I Ever, season six of Better Call Saul and a brand new season of hugely popular martial arts drama Cobra Kai.

There’ll also be plenty of new shows and movies to sink your teeth into too though, including: an Addams Family spin–off series focussed on Wednesday Addams; another take on the luxury Californian real estate business in the form of Selling the OC; not forgetting Blonde, a biographical psychological drama all about the rise to fame and the epic demise of actress Marilyn Monroe.