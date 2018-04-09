Netflix and Woof: 50% of Irish people bingewatch with their pets

It turns that out man’s best friend is also man’s best binge partner. A new Netflix study found that 69 percent of Irish people watch Netflix with their pet for the company.

Love for our pets in Ireland has reached epic heights. With film screenings for dog lovers and their dogs in The Lighthouse Cinema and Ireland’s first Cat Lounge opening in Dublin; it should come as no surprise that our four-legged friends have infiltrated our home entertainment habits as well.

According to a new survey released today by Netflix, when it comes to watching TV, half of Irish people find pets to be their best binge partner.

Let’s face it, watching a show with someone else can sometimes have its downsides, like being spoiled or getting cheated on.

Not only do pets not hog the remote or judge your entertainment tastes (well, maybe), they make the perfect partners for the company, the cuddles (one in three have turned to their furry friends for comfort during a sad or scary scene) and even the conversation (18 percent have talked to their pet about the show or movie they were watching).

Though you should be warned that pet bingeing can also be ruff. Nearly half of respondents (44 percent) have moved where they were sitting so their pet would be more comfortable, 17 percent have bribed them with treats to watch longer, and some (13 percent) have even gone so far as turning off a show because their pet didn't appear to like it. The snuggle is real.

So what are the shows everyone is barking, meowing and chirping about?

Dog owners are more likely to choose an action like Narcos and Altered Carbon. Cat owners purr-fer sci-fi series like Black Mirror and Star Trek Discovery. Meanwhile, bird lovers are egged on by comedies like Orange is the New Black. The one show that brings all streaming species together… Stranger Things (#justiceformews).

