SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Nestlé Ireland launches The Golden Collection – you’re going to LOVE it

by

Nestlé Ireland has taken some of its best-loved brands and given them a golden twist The Golden Collection includes AERO Golden Honeycomb, MILKYBAR Gold and MUNCHIES Gold.

Leading the glittering line up is AERO, with two new products – AERO Golden Honeycomb Melts sharing bag and AERO Golden Honeycomb Block. Both bag and block feature golden bubbles with a delicious honeycomb flavour for a bubbly yet indulgent treat to share.

Along with AERO, The Golden Collection includes the much-loved MUNCHIES. The MUNCHIES Gold Sharing Bag sees the brand’s traditional centre of soft caramel and crispy biscuit shelled with ever-popular CARAMAC, creating a flavour combination that is bound to be a crowd-pleaser!

MILKYBAR has also received a golden makeover. The classic creamy milk chocolate has been given a caramel flavour twist to create new MILKYBAR Gold sharing bag and MILKYBAR Gold block.

Commenting on the latest releases – Maria McKenna, Confectionery Marketing Manager at Nestlé Ireland said:

“We are so excited to introduce our Nestlé Confectionery Golden Collection! We’ve taken some of the flavours we know Irish fans love best – caramel and honeycomb – and applied our chocolate-making wizardry to create new taste sensations. The Golden Collection features deliciously-flavoured products from three of our best loved brands – AERO, MUNCHIES and MILKYBAR. We can’t wait for people to try them!”

With the new Golden Collection in supermarkets and retailers nationwide now – we're looking forward trying all of them.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.