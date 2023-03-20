Nestlé Ireland launches The Golden Collection – you’re going to LOVE it

Nestlé Ireland has taken some of its best-loved brands and given them a golden twist The Golden Collection includes AERO Golden Honeycomb, MILKYBAR Gold and MUNCHIES Gold.

Leading the glittering line up is AERO, with two new products – AERO Golden Honeycomb Melts sharing bag and AERO Golden Honeycomb Block. Both bag and block feature golden bubbles with a delicious honeycomb flavour for a bubbly yet indulgent treat to share.

Along with AERO, The Golden Collection includes the much-loved MUNCHIES. The MUNCHIES Gold Sharing Bag sees the brand’s traditional centre of soft caramel and crispy biscuit shelled with ever-popular CARAMAC, creating a flavour combination that is bound to be a crowd-pleaser!

MILKYBAR has also received a golden makeover. The classic creamy milk chocolate has been given a caramel flavour twist to create new MILKYBAR Gold sharing bag and MILKYBAR Gold block.

Commenting on the latest releases – Maria McKenna, Confectionery Marketing Manager at Nestlé Ireland said:

“We are so excited to introduce our Nestlé Confectionery Golden Collection! We’ve taken some of the flavours we know Irish fans love best – caramel and honeycomb – and applied our chocolate-making wizardry to create new taste sensations. The Golden Collection features deliciously-flavoured products from three of our best loved brands – AERO, MUNCHIES and MILKYBAR. We can’t wait for people to try them!”

With the new Golden Collection in supermarkets and retailers nationwide now – we're looking forward trying all of them.