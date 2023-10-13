Neil Patrick Harris shares sweet birthday tribute for twins

Neil Patrick Harris is celebrating his children!

The How I Met Your Mother actor is celebrating his twins, Harper and Gideon, becoming teenagers as they turn 13 years old.

Neil welcomed his twins into the world with his husband David Burtka via surrogate back in 2010.

Now, as they turn 13, Neil has honoured his children with a heartwarming tribute for them on social media.

Sharing snaps of Harper and Gideon to his 9M Instagram followers, the 50-year-old described the pair as ‘the lights of his life’.

In the caption of the sweet post, Neil wrote, “And, just like that, they’re teenagers”.

“Happy birthday, Harper and Gideon. You are the lights of my life. I can’t wait to watch you want nothing to do with me, and I promise I’ll be with you through all of it. Just, wow”.

One of the photos show the siblings tucking into a birthday breakfast, consisting of pancakes, donuts and bacon, as they donned party hats.

The other pictures are individual shots of the pair, with Harper posing in front of a New York City skyline, and Gideon outdoors.

Many fans of the Uncoupled star headed to the comments to send birthday wishes to his and David’s little ones.

One fan penned, “They are both so beautiful, and are the luckiest to grow up with you!”.

“Happy 13th birthday Harper and Gideon! May this year be filled with laughter, adventure and pure happiness!”., wrote another commenter.

A third fan said, “When did they grow up so fast, they were just little kids a second ago, happy birthday”.

Another added, “So grown up! Happy birthday to your teenagers!”.

Neil and David first met back in 2004 and went public with their relationship in 2007. They welcomed their twins into the world in 2010 and went on to tie the knot in 2014.