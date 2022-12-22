Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson gives birth to first child

Bonnie Anderson has just received the most adorable Christmas present!

The Neighbours actress announced yesterday that she has given birth to her first child. The 28-year-old revealed that she has welcomed a beautiful baby boy, alongside her fiancé Sam Morrison.

The new parents have also shared the lovely news that they have decided to name their son Bobby Ray.

Credit: Bonnie Anderson Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Bonnie – who is best known for playing Bea Nilsson in the Australian soap – decided to treat her 112K followers to a snap of her new bundle of joy. The image showcases little Bobby sleeping soundly, wrapped up in a blanket with his name engraved on it.

“It was always you our darling boy,” the singer-songwriter gushed in her caption. “Bobby Ray Morrison”, Bonnie added with a star emoji.

Since posting the news of their son’s arrival, Bonnie and Sam have received an influx of congratulations and well-wishes from many famous faces, including a few of Bonnie’s fellow Neighbours co-stars.

“Sick name”, praised Chris Milligan, best known for playing Kyle Canning. “congrats bons xx”.

“Congratulations Bonnie! What a little cutie”, commented Ben Hall, the actor behind the character Ned Willis.

“Congratulations my darling girl … love the name”, added Colette Mann, best known as Sheila Canning.

In June of this year, Bonnie and Sam announced that they were expecting their first child together. The couple used an adorable photoshoot to share their news, taken on the coast with a hilarious fake road sign, with the words ‘Bump Ahead’ written on it.

“The best is yet to come and we couldn’t be more excited”, the expectant parents gushed at the time.

Bonnie and Sam first went public about their relationship in November of last year. Then, in April of this year, the couple revealed that they had gotten engaged. They have also since confirmed that their wedding date has been booked – how exciting!

Congratulations to the new parents!