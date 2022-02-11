Need outfit inspiration for your hen night? Stun your bridal party in these glam selections!

Hen parties are supposed to be one of the most fun nights of our lives as brides – sending off ‘freedom’ with a smile, saying goodbye to your single days, having a big blowout with your nearest and dearest women in your life – and it should all be done in style.

The classic hen night ‘little white dress’ is an iconic part of the hen party – but the trick is getting it right. Can the dress take you from day time spa activities to a glam girly dinner to cocktails to the club? They need to be diverse, and look equally stunning when paired with a day coat and handbag as with your clutch and blazer for hitting the town.

We’ve put together our favourites below that we think are the perfect look to rock, right before becoming Mrs…

Next Adrianna Papell White Beaded Blouson Dress

Vintage brides, rejoice! If you’re planning on rocking a stunningly glam 1920s-inpired look on your wedding day, then this look from Adrianna Papell could be the perfect little hint and precursor to your big day! Lavishly embellished with art deco-inspired geometric sequin patterns, this hand-adorned column gown from Adrianna Papell exudes glamour from every sequin. Enhanced with small straps and a soft V-neck line for a totally feminine look, it’s the perfect amount of glamour for your big night out!

ASOS Edition Mini Shift Dress

We are OBSESSED! The perfect dress to take you from day to night, this totally charming dress is as memorable as your night is going to be! Feminine and chic, the all-over 3D floral details and V-neck and back make for an elegant, but fun dress, perfect for the bride who looks an elevated look. Turn up and stand out in occasion wear that’s as unique as you are. With luxe attention to detail, this dress will have you dancing before the party's even begun. All dressed up with everywhere to go, for your hen night!

River Island White Belted Bodycon

Absolute peak elegance! We cannot get enough of this structured and chic dress from River Island that screams ‘centre of attention’. The subtly sexy cut out detail and cinched belted waist give this fitted look a slim and sultry silhouette that can easily go from day to night with the simple change of shoes and purse. The mid-length style will look particularly stunning on a taller bride that wants to accentuate her long legs and will have you dancing all night long!

Reiss Keira Knitted Bodycon Midi Dress

This bride is bringing sexy back! The figure-hugging Keira dress in white is crafted in a cross halter-neck design and sleeveless style for an elegant and pared back look. It's knitted from a soft, smooth fabrication with a hint of stretch for comfortable wearing all day long, and it is arranged in fluid ribs to accentuate the silhouette so you can stun on your special day. Wear it with barely-there strappy heels and fine jewellery to complete the look. It will also pair perfectly with you hen party sash!

4th & Reckless Carmen D Ring Tie Blazer Dress

Make a statement in the D-Ring tie Blazer dress in a pristine, bridal white that will make you shine! Its tailored shape is chic and silhouette-enhancing with a structured double D-ring belt. Made from a super soft structured fabric, it's perfect styled with bold jewellery and statement heels. The perfect boss-girl hen night look, turn heads all evening with this glamorous and eye-catching look.

ASOS Design Disc Sequin Halter Mini Dress

Hello disco queen bride! We love an utterly feminine dreamy look for a hen night, and the all-over embellishment and halter neck style makes for a totally 70s look that’s so on-trend right now. The open back is super sleek – and also great for keeping cool on the dance floor – so pairing this look with platforms or skinny heels will give you the ultimate dancing queen look!

Vila Bridal Tailored Jumpsuit

Saving wearing a dress for the big day? This bridal jumpsuit is the perfect, sleek alterative that will bring a simple, but totally elegant look to your night out. Perfect to go from day to night, the square neck and straight-leg trousers cuts a chic silhouette. Inspired by Vila’s Scandi influenced style, this look combines quality fabrics and delicate cuts to create a a fashion-forward piece for the modern bride.

Karen Millen Volume Sleeve Woven Dress

Looking for something totally elegant and perfect for an upscale night out? This delicate lace dress is designed to make an impact. Designed with an oversized cutwork pattern that matches the intensity of the billowing sleeves, this piece is an eye-catching and jaw-dropping look that is sure to wow on your big night. Cut in a flattering shift shape, the dress also features a high neck, cuffed sleeves and glossy gold button detail – perfect for a glam cocktail night out!