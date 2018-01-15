NEED! Britney Spears wore this €15 dress from PrettyLittleThing

Ever since the nineties, we have looked to Britney Spears for style inspiration (and a few faux pas, but we'll ignore them).

Anyway, the vast majority of the time, Britney can be seen wearing things we simply can't afford.

UNTIL NOW!

Rebel just for kicks!!!!! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 12, 2018 at 8:54pm PST

The original Princess of pop music uploaded a video montage of herself, dancing around in a number of pink ensembles.

One of those gorge outfits was actually a satin body con number, from out beautiful friends at PrettyLittleThing.

The best part? It only costs €15, meaning that we can pretty much ALL dress like our teen idol.

If you fancy treating yourself to this gorgeous little number, click here.

It's available in lime green also, if pink isn't your scene.