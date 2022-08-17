Need a pick-me-up? We’re loving Revive Active’s new supplement

With summertime coming to an end and the busier months of the year approaching, I always find that August can be a difficult month to find that extra boost of energy.

The warm weather and relaxing holidays can often leave me feeling unmotivated ahead of the busiest time of the year – even the thought of the Christmas shopping rush is stressing me out already!

Thankfully, Revive Active have recently released their new Zest Active super supplement sachets, which are designed to give you that great re-energised feeling.

Created with hectic lives in mind, this supplement is jam-packed with ingredients to boost your energy levels, as well as supporting your body’s natural function. The convenient sachets also make it easy for you to take it with you on-the-go.

Zest Active is made up of 25 active ingredients to help bring a little pep to your step, including Vitamin (B2), Niacin (B3), Pantothenic Acid (B5) and Vitamin B12. It also has Zinc, Copper, Folate and Selenium included in it, which help to support your buzzing mind and give a supportive hand to your immune system.

The supplement is free from fillers, binders, preservatives, artificial colours, caffeine and other stimulants, making it the perfect natural addition to your day. Zest Active is vegan and vegetarian friendly, and it is also suitable for coeliacs and diabetics.

To revive your energy levels, take one Zest Active sachet per day mixed with 250–300ml of water, first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

As with any new supplement, it is recommended that you should consult your GP before taking Zest Active, especially if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, if you have a known medical condition or are taking medication or anticoagulants. Zest Active is only suitable for those over the age of 18.

Revive Active’s Zest Active super supplement (RRP: €34.95) is available to purchase from health food stores and pharmacies nationwide, as well as on their website, www.reviveactive.com.