Need a night in? Season 4 of Black Mirror has finally hit Netflix

If you can no longer fit into anything except your PJs and the thought of wedging yourself into your local is more than flesh and blood can stand, you're clearly in desperate need of a night in.

And thankfully, Netflix, has got your back.

As of today, Black Mirror Season 4 is available on Netflix, so wrap up 2017 and ring in the New Year with six all-new episodes of the always anxiety-inducing series.

Starring Jesse Plemons, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jimmi Simpson, Cristin Milioti, Aldis Hodge, Maxine Peake, Andrea Riseborough, Letitia Wright and Michaela Coel, among countless others, Black Mirror is an anthology series that taps into our collective unease with the modern world.

Each stand-alone episode consists of a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia leading to an unforgettable – and sometimes unsettling – conclusion, and tonight that's exactly what we're down for.

So, grab those leftovers, and settle yourself in for a night of suspense.