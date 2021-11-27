Need a nail polish that will last you all party season long? We’ve got you covered

We adore Christmas. Right behind autumn, it’s our favourite season, so full of lights, cosiness and of course, gorgeous fashion. And one of our favourite parts of party season coming around is getting glammed up and ready to shine at our full roster of Christmas events!

And one thing that we're really excited to try out this season is all the beautiful about this season is all the incoming nail trends that we're seeing popping up all over our Instagram feeds! Our hands have been ravaged for so long by hand sanitiser that we are simply dying for some cute new colours to show off this season!

Which is why we’re so excited that Isadora’s Wonder Nail Polish (RRP €7.99) is bringing out 18 new stunning shades that dry in absolutely no time, meaning even when you’re on the go, your nails will still look fabulous!

The iconic quick-drying, long-lasting nail polish now available in new vibrant, glossy shades, plus a new Quick Dry Top Coat, that include beautiful colours like seductive Femme Fatale, vibrant Urban Red and smooth Macciato!

The iconic Wonder Nail now comes to you in a chic updated bottle and a vibrant new wardrobe of lustrous shades. Pick and choose the shade that best expresses your mood and completes your look this season, choosing from the range that offers everything from cool, chic neutrals to delightfully soft pastels, brilliant brights and richly intense darks. The high-performance formula is quick drying, chip resistant and made to stay colour-true throughout wear. Explore, discover and nail your look this season with these colours that can keep up with your busy party schedule!

Long wearing and colour-true throughout wear, no matter how much you’re on the go this winter, you’ll have full and even coverage as you dance the night away or sip cocoa with the fam. The extended colour range with vibrant shades for every mood and look mean you have a colour for every occasion and the high performance formula that’s quick drying and chip resistant will keep your nails fabulous all winter long!

Their hero ingredient sin this cruelty free formula are film-forming polymers for adhesion and resistance, plasticizers that provide durability and flexibility and rheological additives to enhance endurance and provide long wear – meaning no chips!

For best results, begin with a base coat and apply two thin coat of Wonder Nail colour, completing the process with Top Coat to seal in that gorgeous colour!

Available in 18 new shades, including Pearly Frost, Milkshake, Rose Petal, Porcelain, Cool Mauve, Water Rose, Sparkling Candy, Icy Purple, Femme Fatale, Urban Red, Summer Red, Raspberry Sorbet, Nude Attitude, Icy Nougat, Glacé, Belle Beige, Macciato, Soft Suede and Instant Dry Quick Top Coat.

This range is available from selected Shaws, McCabes, McCauley, Lloyds and independent pharmacies nationwide.