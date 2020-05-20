NCBI announces plans to re-open charity shops in early June

We have missed pottering around our local charity shops so much. They have been closed since lockdown was enforced and we honestly miss going in for a quick browse and coming home with bags full of stuff like books we've always wanted to read, ASOS dresses with the tags still on and homeware that we definitely never have room for.

Charity shops are treasure troves and we're so delighted to hear that NCBI are opening their charity shops on June 8. The charity confirmed that their stores are set to re-open next month and we cannot wait to visit our local store.

The team at NCBI Crumlin Village shared the wonderful news on their Facebook. They wrote, "Hey everyone, we are delighted to be reopening on June 8th. This little Charity Shop in Crumlin village, who supports people with sight loss in Ireland, is like our second home the community spirit and support is amazing."

"We just can’t wait to open ours doors! We miss everyone so much- our staff and volunteers, our amazing customers. We will see everybody soon."

Store manager Tracey Kavanagh expressed her delight about the re-opening, "I've missed it so much. Everything from chatting to the volunteers over a cup of tea, helping our lovely community and seeing customers return to our little shop. It's like a home away from home to me. The volunteers are my second family, I just love my job."

"This amazing charity needs all the help they can get, especially at the moment," Kavanagh added.

Supporting local charity shops is more important than ever. They have gone months without donations or support from their local communities. Social distancing measures will be put in place when NCBI stores open their doors next month.

Click here to find your nearest store.