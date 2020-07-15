Naya Rivera’s family issue heartbreaking statement

The family of the late Naya Rivera have issued a harrowing statement after her tragic death. Last night, it was confirmed that Rivera’s cause of death was accidental drowning.

Her family shared their words with Deadline and said they will always remember their daughter’s “magnetic spirit.”

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister.

“Thank you to the men and women of the Ventura, Tulare, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Departments for your commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya. We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support.

“Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time.”

Rivera’s body was found on July 13, after five days of searching Lake Piru. Millions of tributes have been pouring in since news of the Glee star’s tragic passing broke. Our thoughts are with her family during this unthinkable time.