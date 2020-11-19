Naya Rivera’s ex files wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of their son

It has been reported that Naya Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey is filing a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of their five-year-old son, Josey.

The former Glee star tragically drowned this past July, while swimming with her son, Josey, in Lake Piru, California. It’s believed that Naya was able to save her son from drowning by boosting him back onto the boat, but was sadly unable to save herself.

Now four months later, it has been reported that Josey is suing Ventura County, California, the county's Parks and Recreation Management, and the United Water Conservation District for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

According to the lawsuit, Naya’s death was preventable, as the boat she and her son rented from Lake Piru did not have the proper features and equipment necessary to comply with U.S. Coast Guard safety standards.

“[The boat] was not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats,” the document explains.

“Disturbingly, later inspection revealed that the boat was not even equipped with any flotation or life saving devices, in direct violation of California law, which requires that all pontoons longer than 16 feet be equipped with flotation devices.”

Apparently though, this lake has a history of people drowning. According to the court documents, “more than two dozen people have drowned in Lake Piru since 1959,” along with the 33-year-old actress.

Devestated by this sudden tragic loss, Dorsey shared his grief in a lengthy tribute to Rivera on social media, shortly after her passing in late July. "This is so unfair…there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here…," his emotional post read.

"We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say…"

"I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for."

"I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: "Ryan can you stop snap chatting!" Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up."

"Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you."