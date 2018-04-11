National Pet Day! 7 reasons why a dog makes your life worth living

Today is National pet day, and it has made me SUPER emotional about how much I love my dog.

Pets are fabulous in all shapes and sizes, but doggos are my number one.

They don't call dogs 'man's best friend' for nothing, and we're here to tell you why we love dogs so much.

1. They are so DARN cute.

Do you ever look at your dog, and wonder how something could possibly so bloody cute? Well, so do I. Every time they walk, bark or sleep is a new cuteness discovery that will inevitably put a massive grin on your face.

2. They get you moving.

It can be difficult to get yourself moving after a long day at work, but a dog is a brilliant motivator. When you even glance at their lead, they will freak out with excitement. Dogs need to be walked, and we need to get moving – making them the perfect work out partners.

3. They make great cuddle partners.

You know those chilly winter evenings, when you curl up with a glass of vino – and stick on some Netflix? Well, the only thing that makes those nights better is a cuddle from your gorgeous furry friend.

4. They love you unconditionally.

No matter what, your dog will always love you unconditionally. Even if you accidently step on his tail, or give him a scolding for peeing in the kitchen – they will love you, and that is something you cannot put a price on.

5. They can actually prevent allergies.

I had no idea, but apparently dogs can actually lower your chance of becoming allergic to animals, by up to 33 percent, according to a 2004 study in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. Every day is a school day.

6. They're empathetic, and can help with trauma.

Dogs are extremely empathetic animals, and can tell if you are upset or feeling under the weather. Dogs are great companions for people who are suffering through a loss or trauma, as they relieve stress. Dogs can sense human body language, emotions, and feelings, which paves the way for an unbreakable bond.

7. They teach you to enjoy life.

Dogs (sadly) don't live as long as humans do, but they live every moment to the fullest. They enjoy everything, from simple walks on the beach and treats to road trips and playing fetch. Dogs are examples of how amazing life can be, and set a great example to humans!