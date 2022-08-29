National Cinema Day is coming up – and it’s only €4 per ticket!

Who doesn’t love going to the cinema? With its buzz of excitement, tasty treats and a good excuse for a night out, it’s the perfect way to spend a few hours, and enjoy some quality time with your loved ones.

National Cinema Day is coming up soon – this Saturday, September 3 – and to celebrate, the vast majority of cinemas across the country are selling discounted tickets.

For just €4 per ticket – yep, you heard us right! – you can see some of the biggest blockbusters on screen, from Top Gun: Maverick and Spider Man: No Way Home, to Nope and Bullet Train.

The director of Omniplex Cinemas, Mark Anderson, expressed his delight that film fans across Ireland will be able to celebrate the big screen in such a special way.

"Cinema has been an ever-present in Irish society for over 100 years,” Mark noted. “We are delighted to participate in National Cinema Day by offering €4 tickets for all shows, all day, including new releases."

95% of cinemas across the country will be participating in the initiative. However, to avoid disappointment, film fans are still being asked to check with their local cinema to see if they are participating, before booking any tickets.

Tickets for National Cinema Day can be purchased now from the cinema websites or via their box office.

We hope you enjoy the show!