Naomi Campbell debuts sensational 70-piece collection with PrettyLittleThing

To debut the groundbreaking collaboration between the globally recognized supermodel of all time, Naomi Campbell, and young, emerging fashion designers Victor Anate from Nigeria and Jamaica-born Edvin Thompson, PrettyLittleThing held a Runway Show at Cipriani during New York Fashion Week.

The exclusive collection marries the elegance of Naomi's timeless fashion sense with the avant-garde vision of Anate and Thompson.

The looks are fun and playful and lead customers into the holiday season while projecting a sense of strength and confidence that Campbell maintains both on and off the runway.

Expect to witness Campbell’s tailored signature jumpsuit, bold sequin designs, striking outerwear, reimagined chainmail dresses, hints of premium faux leather, and dramatic floor-length items.

Cocktail dresses are embellished with velvet, dazzling sequins, and crystals, and oversized jackets are worn as fashion statements.

They are all ideal for individuals looking for a taste of high fashion and a supermodel experience, as they all offer a blend of flair and exclusivity.

The collection has been styled with shoes and bags from PLT's main range, offering a complete look for PrettyLittleThing customers.

The stars were out to support the launch of the new collection

Among the VIP attendees were Alton Mason, Bethann Hardison, Coco Jones, Emily Ratajkowski, Indiyah Polack, Jake Paul, Jasmine Tookes, Jonathan Cheban, Julia Fox, LaLa Anthony, Leni Klum, Lori Harvey, Molly Mae, Patrick Ta, Saint Jhn, Stassie Karanikolaou, Tessa Brooks, Teyana Taylor, Tommy Dorfman, and Winnie Harlow, among others.

Nada Adele, Emily Ratajkowski, Jasmine Tookes and Alton Mason

Solange Knowles

Tessa Brooks, Molly Mae, Patricia Bright and Indiyah Polack

Anastasia Karanikolaou

Where to buy?

Shop the full PrettyLittleThing Designed by Naomi Campbell collection here.

All images courtesy of PrettyLittleThing & BFA Photographer Bre Johnson or PrettyLittleThing & BFA Photographer Bre Johnson.