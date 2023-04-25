Naomi Banjo unveils sweet video of children with newborn brother

Naomi Banjo has been singing her children’s praises after the arrival of their newborn brother.

Naomi welcomed the birth of her third child with her husband, Diversity’s Jordan Banjo, last week and has now revealed how their older little ones are adapting to their new family member.

Sharing an adorable black and white video of four-year-old Cassius and three-year-old Mimi with newborn Atreus on their laps as they look at him in awe and giggle at him, the 31-year-old expressed her adoration for her little ones.

She explained, “A special moment. We are all so completely obsessed with him and the kids are too”.

“I wasn’t actually too worried how they would react because they are both the sweetest most kind and caring kids ever and have been counting down the days until he arrived”.

“The excitement everytime they see him and wanting to touch and hold him melts my heart. They sneak in in the morning and join us in bed so they can see him. It’s so special”.

Banjo continued, “I love how involved they’ve been and that’s all I ever wanted. I wanted them to be as much part of this as we are and to really feel involved and they really are. It’s magical and I’m so grateful”.

“Can’t believe I’m a mummy of 3! I never want them to grow up ever! Love every second of it. I’m so content and so so happy, everything is just perfect. My little family and my beautiful babies. I’m so lucky”.

Many fans of the social media star headed to the comments of the video, which is set to Ed Sheeran’s Photograph, to applaud her children.

One follower wrote, “Awwwww they so gentle with him”, while a second penned, “Ahh the way they look at him, congratulations”.

“This is absolutely precious, what wonderful memories to warm your heart for a lifetime”, added another fan.

After announcing the birth of their third child, pro-dancer Jordan penned a sweet tribute to his wife that reads, “I’m so proud of you @naomibanjo, my angel, my wife and the most incredible mum to our children, thank you for our 3 beautiful children, a gift I can never repay, I love you”.