Naomi Banjo posts bumpdate video & details planned C-section

Naomi Banjo has shared a ‘bumpdate’ with her social media followers as she prepares to welcome her third child into the world.

Naomi announced she was expecting her third child with husband Jordan Banjo, star of dance group Diversity, in October of last year.

Now, as her due date nears, Naomi has opened up about deciding to have a planned C-section, and reassured other mums who have also delivered their babies this way as she feels there is a stigma around it.

Sharing a video of herself posing in the mirror with her blossoming baby bump on display, the 30-year-old set the clip to Suriel Hess’ song Little Bit More.

She captioned the post, “Bump date. I turned 38 weeks earlier this week and I have possibly my last midwife appointment today”.

“After lots of long chats and meetings I decided to go ahead with a planned c section due to my last pregnancy being breach and the complications involved just meant this is a safer option for us”.

Naomi continued, “It’s not the water birth I had hoped for like I had with Cass but it means I get to meet my baby in the safest way which is most important. I’m just grateful and taking all the positives of knowing when and how my baby will be delivered so for now, I’m counting down the single days until we meet you littlest one”.

“P.s. I always like to be honest on here and I know there’s a lot of stigma around birth and planned c sections… so I’m here for the mumma’s who feel a way to let you know I’m joining you too with my 2nd planned section very shortly…. a safe delivery is the best delivery always”.

Many of Naomi’s 187K Instagram followers headed to the comments to share messages of support with her ahead of her little one’s arrival.

One follower penned, “Totally agree i did the same thing my babies are all grown now”.

“Absolutely nothing wrong with having a planned c section… the main thing is that both mum and baby are ok no matter which way the baby arrives”, said a second fan.

A third added, “Absolutely no one should judge you either, your choices are yours to make. No delivery should ever be difficult and put you or your baby in danger x keep safe and enjoy bub no 3”.

Naomi and Jordan tied the knot with a stunning ceremony in August 2022. The couple are already proud parents to four-year-old Cassius and three-year-old Mimi.