Naomi Banjo details pregnancy pain ahead of welcoming baby no.3

Naomi Banjo is preparing to welcome her third child into the world with her professional dancer husband Jordan Banjo.

Naomi is due next month and has now reached out to fans for advice as she is ‘in agony’ with pain.

The 30-year-old shared a lovely photo of her and Jordan before they found out they were expecting their third child together to her 185K Instagram followers.

In the post's caption, Naomi shared an update on her pregnancy journey before asking for tips on easing her pelvic pain.

She penned, “I can’t believe we can actually say we are having a baby next month!! Whattttt! where has time gone! Probably the quickest pregnancy of my life”.

“I remember this pic having no idea that in just a few days we would find out we were expecting our 3rd baby! and here we are… just over a month away, feels magical and we are soo excited! I’m so ready now!”.

Naomi continued, “Although I’m crazy tired having been up all night in pelvic pain! Please someone give me some tips other than a pregnancy pillow etc… how do I support SPD during the night”.

“I’m in agony and it’s keeping me awake any secret tips I can try. I’d be soo grateful p.s hospital / doctors etc are aware and have given me strong medication but I’m not keen on taking it”.

“It makes me really sick and I’m very much a ‘just ride it out’ kinda girl butttt I am struggling and it’s getting to me now”.

Many of Naomi’s fans headed to the comments to share advice and opinions with her and many agreed that they had the same pain at this point in their pregnancies.

One fan wrote, “Have you tried Hydrotherapy? It really helped with me”.

“Try a pregnancy belt, it could help bring the pressure of your bump off your pelvis a bit”, recommended a second of her followers.

Another added, “Acupuncture helped me, crutches to walk with during the day, warm baths with Epsom salts, massage”.

Naomi and her Diversity dancer husband tied the knot in August 2022, and are already proud parents to four-year-old Cassius and three-year-old Mimi. The pair announced they were expecting their third child in October of last year.