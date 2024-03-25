Names of four young people who died in Armagh crash confirmed

The identities of four young friends who lost their lives in a car crash over the weekend have been confirmed.

Marina Crilly, Emma Mallon, Phil ­Mitchell and Keith Morrison tragically died when the car they were travelling in, a grey Volkswagen Golf, was involved in a single-vehicle crash in County Armagh on Sunday.

All four of the passengers were aged in their 20s. Police in Armagh have since detailed that the incident occurred on the Ballynahonemore Road at around 2.10am.

It has been reported that the car hit a tree when it crashed, with police believing that all of the passengers died instantly.

L-R: Marina Crilly, Phil Mitchell, Emma Mallon and Keith Morrison

PSNI investigators promptly attended the scene in the early hours of Sunday morning and have since been gathering information surrounding the accident.

Speaking of the devastating crash, District Commander Superintendent Paul McGrattan noted: “This is an unspeakable tragedy for the families involved, and for the wider community, who will understandably struggle to comprehend such loss of life.”

A spokesperson for the PSNI went on to state that a “thorough and sensitive investigation” is now ongoing, and that “the thoughts of the entire Police Service are with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.”

Funeral arrangements for Marina, Emma, Phil and Keith will be made at a later date.

It’s heartbreaking to learn of the tragic loss of five lives in devastating road accidents in Armagh and Newry. My heart goes out to the families, friends, and the local communities affected by these awful tragedies. They are all in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult… — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) March 24, 2024

In response to the tragic loss of life, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly wrote on social media site X: “My heart breaks for the grief of their families and friends. What a tragedy.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill also added her condolences, including for a male pedestrian in his 40s who died in a road crash in Newry on Saturday night.

“It’s heartbreaking to learn of the tragic loss of five lives in devastating road accidents in Armagh and Newry. My heart goes out to the families, friends, and the local communities affected by these awful tragedies. They are all in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time,” she shared.