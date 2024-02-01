Nadine Mulkerrin shares wedding plans with Hollyoaks co-star Rory

Wedding bells will be ringing soon!

Having been engaged since December 2018, Nadine Mulkerrin has been opening up about her future wedding plans.

The Hollyoaks actress, known for playing Cleo McQueen, is engaged to her co-star Rory Douglas-Speed, who plays the character of Joel Dexter.

While sharing an insight into getting married, Nadine admitted she and her fiancé have been ‘too busy’ to make solid plans, but would prefer a ‘low-key’ ceremony when the time is right.

The 30-year-old spoke to OK! about her big day and revealed, “We’ve been too busy to make plans. We got pregnant, we moved out, then the world went crazy with Covid, then we got pregnant again”.

“I’d love to have a wedding when the boys are older, so they’ll remember it”.

Speaking about where she and Rory would tie the knot, Mulkerrin explained, “We’ll probably go to the Liverpool Register Office. And then go to the beach – a low-key affair”.

“I actually said to the producers if they want Cleo and Joel to get married again, get a real vicar and our families in as extras!”.

As Nadine and Rory work together on Hollyoaks, she revealed what it’s really like to work with her partner on set.

“Rory is renowned for being a giggler, he’s the worst! I love working with him, but because of childcare, it’s actually easier when we don’t work together”.

The pair first met on the set of Hollyoaks in 2016 and went public with their romance during the following year.

After dating for two years, Rory got down on one knee while they were on a trip in Amsterdam together.

They have since welcomed two children into the world together- four-year-old Reggie and Dougie, 20 months.